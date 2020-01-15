HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredCould Dana White and Floyd Mayweather partnership mean Mayweather vs. McGregor 2?

Conor McGregor ESPN UFC 246 interview

featuredConor McGregor estimates $80 million payday to fight Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246

featuredConor McGregor ready to step in if Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson gets injured ahead of UFC 249

Georges St-Pierre and Jorge Masvidal

featuredCould Jorge Masvidal be the fighter to draw Georges St-Pierre out of retirement?

UFC 246 Embedded: ‘These are my people… this is redneck central’

January 14, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 246 Embedded, headliner Cowboy Cerrone enjoys the blue collar side of Sin City. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancé Tecia Torres unwind with a dog park visit and pedicures. Lightweight Diego Ferreira arrives in town with his wife and son for their first fight week in Las Vegas. Irish star Conor McGregor fakes his way through an interview about college (American) football and gets in another training session at UFC Performance Institute.

UFC 246 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to Conor McGregor’s return opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday, January 18.

TRENDING > Sean O’Malley accepts sanction for second UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA