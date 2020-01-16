UFC 246 Embedded: The calm before the storm

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 15, 2020
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 246 Embedded, bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancée Tecia Torres do meal prep at home and compare weight-cutting moods. Headliner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone trades pre-fight hijinks for family-friendly Las Vegas sightseeing. His opponent Conor McGregor joins forces with bantamweight Holly Holm at athlete check-in. And fight week obligations are underway for stars of the card including lightweight opponents Diego Ferreira and Anthony Pettis, plus strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso.

UFC 246 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to Conor McGregor’s return opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday, January 18.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone staredown video

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

