UFC 246 Embedded: The calm before the storm

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 246 Embedded, bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancée Tecia Torres do meal prep at home and compare weight-cutting moods. Headliner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone trades pre-fight hijinks for family-friendly Las Vegas sightseeing. His opponent Conor McGregor joins forces with bantamweight Holly Holm at athlete check-in. And fight week obligations are underway for stars of the card including lightweight opponents Diego Ferreira and Anthony Pettis, plus strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso.

UFC 246 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to Conor McGregor’s return opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday, January 18.

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner.

