UFC 246 Embedded: ‘I’m going to shine… I’m going to create magic inside the Octagon’

January 13, 2020
January 13, 2020

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 246 Embedded, former two-division champ Conor McGregor pushes himself at UFC Performance Institute. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancee Tecia Torres prepare for “Rocky’s” rematch with Holly Holm… for a second time. After the long drive to Las Vegas, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone explores his digs then heads straight for the gym. And strawweight Claudia Gadelha arrives from a low-temperature, high-motivation training camp.

UFC 246 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to Conor McGregor’s return opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday, January 18.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre breaks down Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone UFC 246 headliner

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

