UFC 246 Countdown: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 246 kicks off 2020 with the “Notorious” Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. See both of these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bout.

McGregor vs. Cowboy takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.