UFC 246 Countdown: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

(Courtesy of UFC)

See Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira train and prepare ahead of their UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy bout.

Pettis vs. Ferreira takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.