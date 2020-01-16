UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone staredown video

Conor McGregor, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Dana White took the stage at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, where McGregor and Cerrone fielded questions before going face-to-face for the first time ahead of their UFC 246 headlining showdown.

The press conference was amicable, neither fighter taking pot shots at the other.

When all was said and done, McGregor and Cerrone squared off for an intense staredown before exiting the stage.

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.