HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Jorge Masvidal

featuredCould Jorge Masvidal be the fighter to draw Georges St-Pierre out of retirement?

Cowboy Cerrone - MoreThanACowboy-5

featuredCowboy Cerrone will be healthy, happy and ready to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Conor McGregor - MacLife pre-UFC 246

featuredVideo: Conor McGregor explains why he’s fighting Cowboy Cerrone at 170 and who is next

Dana White - ESPN on 2020

featuredDana White lays out plans for 2020: Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Floyd Mayweather and more!

UFC 246 Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Inside the Octagon preview

January 9, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy breakdown the highly anticipated return of the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, who meets UFC superstar Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, in the blockbuster main event in Las Vegas.

The Octagon welcomes back McGregor after a 15-month hiatus. The former 2-division champion looks to prove once again, just why he is the biggest draw in the game. However, this isn’t Cowboy’s first rodeo under the bright lights. A relentless competitor with a never say die attitude, Cerrone boasts an unrivaled UFC finishing record and knows he has the firepower to take out the Irishman. The legions of fans can expect fireworks as we kick-off 2020 with bang.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone video: The verbal throwdown that started it all

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA