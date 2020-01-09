UFC 246 Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Inside the Octagon preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy breakdown the highly anticipated return of the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, who meets UFC superstar Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, in the blockbuster main event in Las Vegas.

The Octagon welcomes back McGregor after a 15-month hiatus. The former 2-division champion looks to prove once again, just why he is the biggest draw in the game. However, this isn’t Cowboy’s first rodeo under the bright lights. A relentless competitor with a never say die attitude, Cerrone boasts an unrivaled UFC finishing record and knows he has the firepower to take out the Irishman. The legions of fans can expect fireworks as we kick-off 2020 with bang.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.