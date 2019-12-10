UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone Fight Card

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone
Date: January 18, 2020
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX
UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone Fight Card
- Conor McGregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
- Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober
- Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
- Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
