UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone Fight Card

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone

Date: January 18, 2020

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

gate: $XXX

attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone Fight Card

Conor McGregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone



Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington



Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff



Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber



Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober



Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)