UFC 245 weigh-in results: All three title fights are set; Jessica Eye misses weight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to go big in its final pay-per-view event of 2019. Not one, not two, but three championship fights top the UFC 245 fight card slated for Dec. 14 in Las Vegas.

The bouts were made official at Friday’s early morning weigh-in.

The UFC 245 main event features a grudge match between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington. The two have had several blow-ups over the years, but are finally expected to settle their differences in the Octagon.

Usman made his way to the scale early in the proceedings, hitting 170 pounds on the nose. Covington, however, made everyone sweat it a bit, though he doesn’t typically have issues with his weight. He didn’t have any issues on Friday, also weighing 170 pounds for his shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

Joining them are featherweight champion Max Holloway and his next challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, who take the co-main event slot at UFC 245. Holloway was the first fighter to the scale, weighing 145 pounds on the dot. Volkanovski weighed in a short time later at 144.5 pounds.

Rounding out the championship tripleheader is the next bantamweight title defense of the woman many consider the greatest of all time, Amanda Nunes. She faces Germaine de Randamie in a rematch of their Nov. 6, 2013, bout in which Nunes stopped de Randamie with a flurry of elbows. Nunes and de Randamie each weighed 134.5 pounds for the 135-pound title fight.

Former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo moved down to bantamweight for UFC 245. Aldo had trouble making weight a couple of times at featherweight, so there were many fans and pundits questioning his drop to 135 pounds. He quieted the doubters rather quickly as part of the early rush of fighters to the scale, hitting the upper limit for a bantamweight non-title fight at 136 pounds.

Aldo makes a quick trip to the top of the division with No. 1 ranked Marlon Moraes, who weighed 135.5 pounds, serving as his welcoming committee.

Former WEC champion Urijah Faber continues his return from retirement at UFC 245, as he and Peter Yan both weighed 135.5 pounds for their main card opener.

The lone fighter to fail to make weight for UFC 245 was Jessica Eye, who was well over the mark for her flyweight bout with Viviane Araújo. The limit for a flyweight non-title bout is 126 pounds. Eye stepped on the scale at 131 pounds, which is a full five pounds over the cutoff.

UFC officials indicated that Araújo would still fight, though Eye would be required to forfeit 30-percent of her fight purse to her opponent.

UFC 245 official weigh-in: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

UFC 245 official weigh-in: Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 245 official weigh-in: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Colby Covington (170)

Max Hollowy (145) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (144.5)

Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Germaine de Randamie (134.5)

Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs. Jose Aldo (136)

Peter Yan (135.5) vs. Urijah Faber (135.5)

Prelims (8 pm ET on ESPN2)

Geoff Neal (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Irene Aldana (135.5)

Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Ben Saunders (170)

Early Prelims (6:15 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Chase Hooper (144.5) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.5)

Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs. Kai Kara France (125.5)

Jessica Eye (131) vs. Viviane Araújo (126)

Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (186)

