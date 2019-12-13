UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tune in for the UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Ceremonial Weigh-ins which take place on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The UFC 245 weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following its conclusion.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

