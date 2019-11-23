HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes headlines Feb. 8 pay-per-view

Floyd Mayweather - Rizin 14 promotion

featuredFloyd Mayweather claims he’s coming out of retirement, teases ‘spectacular event’ with Dana White

Ben Askren at UFC 239 media day

featuredBen Askren calls it a career, announces his retirement

featuredShogun Rua frustrated with UFC on ESPN+ 22 judges, wants rematch with Paul Craig

UFC 245: Three Champions, Three Titles, One Historic Night (video)

November 22, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Scores will be settled on December 14 when UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against heated rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245. Plus, two more title fights will be featured on the biggest card of 2019, as Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line against surging Australian contender Alexander Volkanovski, and double champ Amanda Nunes risks her women’s bantamweight crown against Dutch striker Germaine De Randamie.

TRENDING > Dana White hints at Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk coming soon

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA