UFC 245: Three Champions, Three Titles, One Historic Night (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Scores will be settled on December 14 when UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against heated rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245. Plus, two more title fights will be featured on the biggest card of 2019, as Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line against surging Australian contender Alexander Volkanovski, and double champ Amanda Nunes risks her women’s bantamweight crown against Dutch striker Germaine De Randamie.

