UFC 245 official weigh-in video: Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

The UFC 245 co-main event title fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski is official following Friday’s weigh-in. Holloway will look to keep his domination of the featherweight division intact, as he puts his belt on the line against Volkanovski in the second of a championship tripleheader in Las Vegas.

Watch as Holloway and Volkanovski stepped on the scale at the UFC 245 official early weigh-ins.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.