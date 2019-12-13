UFC 245 official weigh-in video: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

The highly anticipated UFC 245 main event grudge match between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington is set following Friday’s weigh-in.

The feud between Usman and Covington has building for years. UFC officials are ready to take advantage of the heat between them as it reaches a boiling point.

Watch as Usman and Covington stepped on the scale at the UFC 245 official early weigh-ins in Las Vegas.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.