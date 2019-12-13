UFC 245 official weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

The UFC 245 women’s bantamweight championship bout is set after double-champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Germaine de Randamie made weight on Friday. Each woman stepped on the scale at 134.5 pounds.

Watch as Nunes and de Randamie stepped on the scale at the UFC 245 official early weigh-ins.

This is actually a rematch of a bout that took place several years ago which Nunes won via TKO stoppage.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.