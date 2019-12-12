HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 245 Media Day face-offs: Colby Covington vs Kamari Usman

December 12, 2019
See all the fighters stare each other down at the UFC 245 Media Day Face-Offs: Colby Covington, Kamari Usman, Amanda Nunes, Max Holloway, Jose Aldo and the rest of the fighters take the stage.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

