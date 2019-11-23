UFC 245 Live Results: Usman vs. Covington (results & fight stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington bout from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington start times

UFC 245 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 245 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN2

UFC 245 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to go big in its final pay-per-view event of 2019. Not one, not two, but three championship fights top the UFC 245 fight card slated for Dec. 14 in Las Vegas.

The UFC 245 main event features a grudge match between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The two have had several blow-ups over the years, but are finally expected to settle their differences in the Octagon.

Joining them are featherweight champion Max Holloway and his next challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, who take the co-main event slot at UFC 245.

Rounding out the tripleheader is the next bantamweight title defense of the woman many consider the greatest of all time, Amanda Nunes. She faces Germaine de Randamie in a rematch of their Nov. 6, 2013, bout in which Nunes stopped de Randamie with a flurry of elbows.

TRENDING > Mark Hunt loses lawsuit, rips UFC, Dana White: ‘Someone’s going to put you (expletive) down!’

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington live results from Las Vegas

– – – – – UFC 245 Live Results will load here on Fight Day – – – – –

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Fight Card

Main Card (10 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington*

Max Hollowy (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski**

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie***



Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Peter Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Prelims (8 pm ET on ESPN2)

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims (6:15 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota

*UFC welterweight championship

**UFC featherweight championship

*** UFC women’s bantamweight championship