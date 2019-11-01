UFC 245 Championship Tripleheader Press Conference video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 245 press conference with Dana White, Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, Amanda Nunes, and Germaine de Randamie on Friday, November 1 at 5 p.m. ET from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The press conference video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

