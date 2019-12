UFC 245 Fight Motion: Does Usman vs. Covington look as close in slow motion?

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the slow motion highlights of some of the most exciting moments from the final Pay-Per-View event of the year, UFC 245: Usman vs Covington.

The judges had Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title defense against Colby Covington neck and neck going into the final round. Does it still look that close when you watch these slow-motion highlights?

