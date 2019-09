UFC 245 Fight Card

UFC 245

Date: December 14, 2018

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

gate: $XXX

attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

UFC 245 Fight Card

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie *



Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo

* UFC women’s bantamweight championship.