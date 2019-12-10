UFC 245 embedded: ‘Marty… the world knows you’re a coward. You can still back out.’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 245 Embedded, welterweight title challenger Colby Covington enjoys the familiar faces and fond memories at a Las Vegas wrestling tournament.

Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski cruises through his workout but struggles with a hotel mini-fridge.

Featherweight king Max Holloway leads his team on a hike at Red Rock Canyon and demonstrates his questionable tracking skills.

Double champ Amanda Nunes does media hits and sightsees in Los Angeles.

UFC 245 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights taking place Saturday, December 14.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

