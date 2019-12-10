HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 7 Overeem vs Rozenstruik recap

featuredUFC on ESPN 7: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik recap video

featuredJairzinho Rozenstruik scores come from behind knockout against Alistair Overeem in UFC on ESPN 7 main event

UFC on ESPN 7 live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik (results & fight stats)

Alistair Overeem - UFC 213

featuredAlistair Overeem on tragic events surrounding Walt Harris being replaced (UFC on ESPN 7)

UFC 245 embedded: ‘Marty… the world knows you’re a coward. You can still back out.’

December 10, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 245 Embedded, welterweight title challenger Colby Covington enjoys the familiar faces and fond memories at a Las Vegas wrestling tournament.

Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski cruises through his workout but struggles with a hotel mini-fridge.

Featherweight king Max Holloway leads his team on a hike at Red Rock Canyon and demonstrates his questionable tracking skills.

Double champ Amanda Nunes does media hits and sightsees in Los Angeles.

UFC 245 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights taking place Saturday, December 14.

TRENDING > WARNING: NSFW images of Alistair Overeem’s shredded lip

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

