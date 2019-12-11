UFC 245 embedded: Kamaru Usman, ‘Colby Covington is hiding behind fake patriotism’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 245 Embedded, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has harsh words for both modern art and his opponent, Colby Covington, who experiences Vegas with a mall massage.

Featherweight title challenger Alexander Volkanovski and champion Max Holloway cross paths at fight week check-in. Double champ Amanda Nunes and fiancé Nina Ansaroff get festive for a holiday photo.

UFC 245 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights taking place Saturday, December 14.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

