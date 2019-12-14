UFC 245 Countdown: Usman vs. Covington, Holloway vs. Volkanovski, Nunes vs. de Randamie (full episode)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 14, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

The last Pay Per View of the 2019 features 3 title fights at UFC 245. Kamaru Usman defends against Colby Covington, Max Holloway meets Alexander Volkanovski, and Amanda Nunes faces Germaine de Randamie. See these athletes prepare for their bouts.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

