UFC 245 Countdown: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

(Courtesy of UFC)

See welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington prepare for their UFC 245 main event matchup. UFC 245 goes down on December 14 in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

