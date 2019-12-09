UFC 245 Countdown: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

(Courtesy of UFC)

See bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Germaine de Randamie prepare for their UFC 245 title matchup. UFC 245 goes down on December 14 in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View.

RELATED:

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.