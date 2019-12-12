UFC 245 Athlete Panel: Colby Covington, Alexander Volkanovski and Germaine de Randamie

Watch Colby Covington, Alexander Volkanovski, and Germaine de Randamie from their UFC 245 Athlete Panel appearance on Wednesday in Las Vegas. All three fighters answered questions ahead of this weekend’s bouts.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.