UFC 244 weigh-in results: Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on the mark, two others miss weight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Madison Square Garden in New York for a rare non-championship headlined event. The bouts were made official on Friday at the UFC 244 early weigh-in.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will be fighting for a belt, but the BMF belt, while costing $50,000 to make, represents a fictitious title: the Baddest Motherf—er in the Sport.

Regardless of the belt and the unofficial BMF honors, the fight between Masvidal and Diaz is one that fans are longing to see. Both men are known for their leave-it-all-in-the-Octagon, gangster styles that put the fight above all else.

The winner walks away with more than the fictional title and a very real belt, however. The winner – and perhaps the loser as well if the fight provides the fireworks that fans expect – could walk away with another significant boost in his stock, driving his stardom to new heights.

The UFC 244 main event got the green light at Friday’s weigh-in, where Masvidal stepped on the scale at 169.6 pounds, while Diaz weighed in at 170.4 pounds. Neither fighter is know for having trouble making weight, so that was no surprise.

What was a big question mark was UFC 244 co-main event fighter Darren Till, who had trouble just getting to New York City, let alone making weight. Though Till was expected to have an easier time hitting the mark at middleweight, having moved up from the 170-p0und weight class, where he sometimes struggled to hit the mark, there was a hiccup that made his first foray to 185 pounds a bit more difficult.

Till had an issue with his travel visa, which delayed his getting to New York. The delay didn’t have any effect on the result of his weight cut, however, as he weighed 186 pounds for his first middleweight bout.

Till’s opponent, Kelvin Gastelum, has also struggled to hit the 170-pound mark in the past, but has had no issues at middleweight, where he has found a home since late 2016. Gastelum waited until the final minutes, but tipped the scale at 184 pounds.

The lone official fighter failing to hit the mark was Jennifer Maia, who is scheduled to fight Katlyn Chookagian in the feature bout on the UFC 244 Early Prelims on Fight Pass.

Maia, looking shaky and swaying, stepped on the scale with about 10 minutes left on the clock. She weighed 127.2 pounds, 1.2 pounds over the limit for a flyweight non-title bout. If the New York State Athletic Commission clears her to fight and her opponent agrees to take the bout, Maia would likely be fined 20-30 percent of her fight purse.

Though not officially on the UFC 244 fight card, Jared Cannonier was asked to serve as a back-up in case Till couldn’t make it to New York in time for his fight with Gastelum or if he missed weight. Despite Till and Gastelum both making weight, Cannonier was also asked to weigh-in, but narrowly missed weight at 186.8 pounds.

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz weigh-in results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170.4)



Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Darren Till (186)

Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Vicente Luque (170.2)

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (257.4)

Kevin Lee (155.6) vs. Gregor Gillespie (155.4)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8)

Shange Burgos (145.8) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (145.4)

Brad Tavares (184.6) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

Andrei Arlovski (244) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (246.2)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Katlyn Chookagian (125.4) vs. Jennifer Maia (127.2)*

Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.8)

Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (145.8)

*Jennifer Maia failed to make weight

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal weigh in for UFC 244 headliner

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.