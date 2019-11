UFC 244 Post-Fight: Derrick Lewis praises Donald Trump, disses Barack Obama

Hear what Derrick Lewis had to say after his victory over Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 post-fight scrum. Lewis talks about how the experience of President Donald Trump coming to UFC 244 affected him before the fight. He also talked about running for office and wishing Barack Obama had come to a UFC event.

