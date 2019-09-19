HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 244: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal New York press conference (video)

September 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC officials came out of left field when it named the headliner for its 500th event ever.

Initially working toward a welterweight title defense with champion Kamaru Usman taking on challenger Colby Covington, UFC president Dana White surprised everyone when he named a titillating non-title showdown between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as the UFC 244 headliner, which will take place on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

With the fight just a month and a half away, officials set up a UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz press conference for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT in New York. You can watch it live on MMAWeekly.com and play it back any time for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.

