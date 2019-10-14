UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz promo: Who is the BMF?

HOT OFF THE WIRE

(Courtesy of UFC)

Two of the truest fighters in mixed martial arts will meet in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” on November 2, as Nate Diaz faces Jorge Masvidal in the five-round main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The build-up between the two has been so intense that UFC president Dana White has decided to award the winner an actual BMF belt. What is a BMF belt?

Anthony Johnson trashes Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz's 'imaginary' BMF belt

After Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis, he declared himself the Baddest Motherf—er in MMA and challenged Masvidal to throw down. And just like that, the fictional BMF championship and belt were willed into existence.

