UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz promo: Who is the BMF?

Two of the truest fighters in mixed martial arts will meet in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” on November 2, as Nate Diaz faces Jorge Masvidal in the five-round main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The build-up between the two has been so intense that UFC president Dana White has decided to award the winner an actual BMF belt. What is a BMF belt?

After Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis, he declared himself the Baddest Motherf—er in MMA and challenged Masvidal to throw down. And just like that, the fictional BMF championship and belt were willed into existence.

UFC 244 Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz first face-off

