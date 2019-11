UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Post-Fight Press Conference Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Following Saturday night’s UFC 244 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the big winners from the fight card fielded questions from the media. Hear from the winner of the “BMF” belt.

RELATED > UFC 244 Live Results: Masvidal vs. Diaz (Results & Fight Stats)