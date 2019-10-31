UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz media day face-offs video

See all the fighters who showed up face off and stare down at the UFC 244 Ultimate Media Day. The fights go down on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, where Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fight for the fictitious BMF title.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.