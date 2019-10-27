UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz: Inside the Octagon preview video

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy breakdown the massive UFC 244 main event between two of the UFC’s biggest box office hitters, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

With back-to-back knockout wins including a record-breaking wipeout of Ben Askren, ‘Gamebred’s’ stock is red-hot. However, in Diaz he faces a fearless opponent who has scrapped with the best, and now has a hunger for a new kind of challenge.

This preview isn’t just necessary, it’s super necessary. Hosted by UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy, UFC Inside the Octagon is an in-depth tactical analysis show that previews the feature fights at upcoming UFC events.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor reveals UFC return for January, slams Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.