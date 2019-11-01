UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz ceremonial weigh-in video

Watch the UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Friday, November 1st at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.