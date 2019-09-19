UFC 244 Live Results: Masvidal vs. Diaz (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz bout from Madison Square Garden in New York City, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz start times

UFC 244 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 244 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN2

UFC 244 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass

UFC officials came out of left field when it named the headliner for its 500th event ever.

Initially working toward a welterweight title defense with champion Kamaru Usman taking on challenger Colby Covington, UFC president Dana White surprised everyone when he named a titillating non-title showdown between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as the UFC 244 headliner, which will take place on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Though there isn’t a UFC championship on the line in the UFC 244 main event, Masvidal and Diaz will be squaring off for the fictitious “Baddest Motherf—er” belt that Diaz conjured out of thin air. With that designation immediately gaining traction, White has decided to create a BMF belt for the winner.

TRENDING > UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Russian president Vladimir Putin

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results from New York

– – – – – UFC 244 LIVE RESULTS will load here on fight day – – – – –

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz fight card