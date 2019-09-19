UFC 244 Live Results: Masvidal vs. Diaz (Results & Fight Stats)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 19, 2019
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz bout from Madison Square Garden in New York City, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz start times

  • UFC 244 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
  • UFC 244 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN2
  • UFC 244 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass 

UFC officials came out of left field when it named the headliner for its 500th event ever.

Initially working toward a welterweight title defense with champion Kamaru Usman taking on challenger Colby Covington, UFC president Dana White surprised everyone when he named a titillating non-title showdown between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as the UFC 244 headliner, which will take place on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Though there isn’t a UFC championship on the line in the UFC 244 main event, Masvidal and Diaz will be squaring off for the fictitious “Baddest Motherf—er” belt that Diaz conjured out of thin air. With that designation immediately gaining traction, White has decided to create a BMF belt for the winner.

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results from New York

– – – – – UFC 244 LIVE RESULTS will load here on fight day – – – – –

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz fight card

  • Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
  • Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
  • Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu
  • Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

