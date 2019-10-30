UFC 244 Embedded: Jorge Masvidal never doubted Nate Diaz was clean

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 244 Embedded, a high-energy Kelvin Gastelum lands in New York City. Light heavyweight Johnny Walker ventures into Times Square in search of a haircut.

Welterweight Jorge Masvidal impersonates a pop star and greets fans before joining his team, including heavyweight Andrei Arlovski, for a suit fitting.

UFC 244 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the BMF title belt at the UFC’s 500th event on Saturday, November 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

