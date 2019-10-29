UFC 244 Embedded: ‘I could hit this guy with a baseball bat, he’s not going nowhere’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 244 Embedded, middleweight Kelvin Gastelum wraps up training camp for his fight against Darren Till with sparring and a family meal.

Headlining welterweight Jorge Masvidal travels via private plane alongside his father, coach Mike Brown, and UFC 244 heavyweight Andrei Arlovski.

Brazilian light heavyweight Johnny Walker reports for duty, eager to take on Ultimate Fighter winner Corey Anderson.

UFC 244 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the BMF title belt at the UFC’s 500th event on Saturday, November 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

