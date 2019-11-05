UFC 244: Darren Till – ‘I wasn’t scared, I was terrified!’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Darren Till admitted following UFC 244 that he was terrified going into the bout.
Hear everything Till had to say at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference following his victory over Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC 244 co-main event. The bout represented a significant move for Till, who was made his middleweight debut by notching a victory over one of the division’s highest ranked contenders.
