UFC 244 Countdown: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

October 28, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

The BMF title is up for grabs as two gangsters of the Octagon square off. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal headline UFC 244 and Kelvin Gastelum welcomes Darren Till to middleweight in the co-main event. See these athletes prepare ahead of their bouts at NYC’s famed MSG.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

