UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya set for Melbourne stadium

July 24, 2019
The UFC middleweight championship unifier between champion Robert Whittaker and interim titleholder Israel Adesanya will land in a stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 6, according to UFC officials. (The event is Oct. 5 in the U.S. because of the time zone difference.)

The UFC middleweight title unification bout was made official earlier this month during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, when it was confirmed that Whittaker would face Adesanya in the UFC 243 main event. While the date was set, the venue and location were not yet finalized until just recently.

Much like when Holly Holm upset Ronda Rousey to take the UFC bantamweight belt in the UFC 193 main event in November of 2015, Whittaker vs. Adesanya will take place in Marvel Stadium, which has a capacity of more the 56,000.

UFC president Dana White has said for some time that he expects Whittaker vs. Adesanya to be one of the biggest sporting events ever in Australia.

“I’m going to put on a fight this fall in Australia, that’s going to blow the (expletive) doors off of that country,” White said during the unveiling of the new UFC Apex production facility. “It’s going to be a massive event over there.”

With Whittaker being born in New Zealand and residing in Australia and Adesanya born in Nigeria, but residing in New Zealand, those two fighters alone are expected to draw a massive audience, regardless of how officials flesh out the remainder of the UFC 243 fight card.

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya’s first UFC 243 face-off

