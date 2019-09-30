UFC 243 Embedded All Episodes: ‘My family is my entire motivation’

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the October 5 (October 6 local time in Australia) event in Melbourne, Australia. All episodes of UFC 243 are collated here for your on-demand viewing. Scroll down for more episodes of UFC 243 Embedded.

RELATED > UFC 243 Live Results: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya Embedded – Episode 1

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 243 Embedded, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker enjoys the calm before the storm, playing video games and wrangling his kids for a family photo shoot. Lightweight Al Iaquinta acclimates to Australia in the gym. Interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and lightweight Dan Hooker are greeted in Melbourne with a traditional haka.