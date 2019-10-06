UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya breaks attendance record

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya was a record-setting event on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. Headlined by a middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, the event set the fight promotion’s record for attendance with 57,127 spectators packing Marvel Stadium.

UFC executive Lawrence Esptein confirmed the attendance numbers during the event’s post-fight press conference. The record was previously held by UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm, which took place at the same venue in November 2015. Holly Holm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey in the fight card’s main event in front of a crowd of 56,214.

Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium holds the top two slots on the UFC’s all-time attendance sheet. Astonishingly, Esptein reveal that there were empty seats inside the venue on Saturday. Adesanya unified the middleweight title by knocking out Whittaker in the second round.