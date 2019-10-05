UFC 243 weigh-in results: Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya set to unify belts; two fighters miss weight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia for what could be the largest mixed martial arts event ever on the continent with UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya. The previous largest MMA event in Australia was UFC 193, which featured Holly Holm knocking out Ronda Rousey in the main event in front of 56,214 people.

UFC 243 features New Zealand born Aussie Robert Whittaker, who is looking to merge his middleweight championship with that of Nigerian born New Zealander Israel Adesanya, who holds the interim middleweight title.

Whittaker enters the fight with a 20-4 record, having won his last nine bouts, including all eight of his UFC middleweight bouts. Adesanya holds a spotless record, coming into the fight at 17-0, having defeated Kelvin Gastelum and Anderson Silva earlier this year.

UFC 243 is set to move ahead following Friday’s weigh-in, where two fighters missed weight.

Ji Yeon Kim missed the mark by two pounds for her flyweight bout with Nadia Kassem. She was given two hours to lose the two pounds.

Khalid Taha missed the mark by one pound and was fined 20 percent of his fight purse. His bantamweight bout with Bruno Silva will move forward as planned.

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya weigh-in results

Main Card

Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184)

Al Iaquinta (155) vs. Dan Hooker (155)

Tai Tuivasa (264) vs. Serghei Spivak (233)

Luke Jumeau (171) vs. Dhiego Lima (171)

Justin Tafa (265) vs. Yorgan De Castro (265)

Prelims

Jake Matthews (171) vs. Rostem Akman (171)

Callan Potter (171) vs. Maki Pitolo (170)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Megan Anderson (146) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (146)

Early Prelims

Nadia Kassem (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (128)*

Khalid Taha (137) vs. Bruno Silva (136)**

*Kim missed weight by 2 pounds, was given two hours to make weight

**Taha missed weight by 1 pound, will forfeit 20 percent of his purse

Tune in for full UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya live results on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 5. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in what could be the biggest MMA event in Australian history.