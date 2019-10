UFC 243 Thrill and Agony: ‘I did what Romero couldn’t do in 10 rounds!’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind the scenes at UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya to experience the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat on fight night.

