UFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Friday, October 4 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The UFC 243 weigh-in video is available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

TRENDING > Coach: Georges St-Pierre would only return for Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor megafight

Tune in for full UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya live results on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 5. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in what could be the biggest MMA event in Australian history.