UFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya recap video

See the highlights and recap from UFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya. Adesanya cemented his status as one of the UFC’s top new stars by unifying his interim belt with that of Whittaker, becoming the undisputed UFC middleweight champion and improving his record to 18-0.

UFC 243 took place on Saturday, Oct. 5 (Sunday, Oct. 6 local time), at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The fight card was headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya in a UFC middleweight title unification bout.