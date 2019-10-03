UFC 243 open workouts highlights: Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya light up the Aussie crowd

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the UFC 243 open workouts, where headliners Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, and co-main event fighters Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker, took the stage to light up a massive Aussie crowd.

Tune in for full UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya live results on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 5. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in what could be the biggest MMA event in Australian history.