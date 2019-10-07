UFC 243 Highlights: Thor crashes the party and mayor bashes UFC Ring Girls

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Check out some of the highlights from UFC 243, including who was part of the record-breaking attendance – Marvel superhero Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth was there – Israel Adesanya’s flashy entrance into the arena, and some of the standout fight performances.

Also, one of Australian’s top political figures, Sally Capp, decided to rain on Dana White’s parade by being critical of the UFC’s use of ring girls.

TRENDING > UFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya recap video

After his knockout of Robert Whittaker, what’s next for undisputed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya? At 18-0, is he destined to become the greatest of all time?