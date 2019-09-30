UFC 243 Live Results: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya start times

UFC 243 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 243 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN

UFC 243 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia for what could be the largest mixed martial arts event ever on the continent with UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya. The previous largest MMA event in Australia was UFC 193, which featured Holly Holm knocking out Ronda Rousey in the main event in front of 56,214 people.

UFC 243 features New Zealand born Aussie Robert Whittaker, who is looking to merge his middleweight championship with that of Nigerian born New Zealander Israel Adesanya, who holds the interim middleweight title.

Whittaker enters the fight with a 20-4 record, having won his last nine bouts, including all eight of his UFC middleweight bouts. Adesanya holds a spotless record, coming into the fight at 17-0, having defeated Kelvin Gastelum and Anderson Silva earlier this year.

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya results from Australia

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya (ic)

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Tai Tuivasa vs. Serghei Spivak

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington — Holm injured

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman

Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo

Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)