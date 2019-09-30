UFC 243 Countdown: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

(Courtesy of UFC)

A middleweight title unification bout headlines UFC 243 as Robert Whittaker defends his belt against interim champion Israel Adesanya. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their Oct. 5 bout.

Tune in for full UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya live results on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 5. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in what could be the biggest MMA event in Australian history.