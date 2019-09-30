UFC 243 Countdown: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

(Courtesy of UFC)

See Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker train and prepare ahead of their UFC 243 co-main event, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5 (Sunday, Oct. 6 local time in Melbourne, Australia).

The UFC 243 main event features middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looking to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in what could be the biggest MMA event in Australian history.